Vande Bharat Express train: Major update for passengers on New Delhi-Patna route | All you need to know

Vande Bharat Express, India’s first indigenous semi-high-speed train, is emerging as the first choice of travellers because of its excellent services and punctuality. The government arranged a special Vande Bharat Express train on the routes which are yet to get a dedicated Vande Bharat train. New Delhi-Patna route was one of them. However, in October, ahead of Bihar's popular festival Chhath puja, Indian Railways arranged Vande Bharat Express train for Patna from New Delhi. New Delhi-Patna Vande Bharat Express services commenced on October 30, with subsequent trips scheduled on November 1, 3 and 6. Indian Railways also arrenged the returning services on November 2, 4 and 7. Subsequently, it became the longest Vande Bharat route.

Latest update on New Delhi-Patna Vande Bharat Express services

The latest update for travellers on this route is that New Delhi-Patna Vande Bharat Express services have been extended till December 5.

Earlier, Indian Railways had decided to operate train number 02252/02251 New Delhi-Patna Vande Bharat Express Special Train for 4 trips in each direction till November 6, which later extended till end of October. Now, one can avail the premium train services till December 5.

Timing, speed of New Delhi-Patna Vande Bharat Express services

The Vande Bharat Special train (02252) leaves New Delhi at 08:25 hours. The train reaches Panta Junction (PNBE) station at 20:00 hours on the same day of departure. The train covers a total distance of 1,000 km with an average speed of at 86.33 Kmph. The Vande Bharat Special train (02252) passes through seven popular railway stations to reach Patna Junction. The entire train journey takes 11 hours and 35 minutes.

Fare of New Delhi-Patna Vande Bharat Express services

The New Delhi-Patna Vande Bharat Express Special Train's fail is between Rs 2,575 to Rs 4,655. The fare of AC Chair Car is Rs 2,575, while the fare for the Executive Chair Car is Rs 4655.

136 Vande Bharat train services operational

Meanwhile, as many as 136 Vande Bharat train services are operational with enhanced safety features and modern passenger amenities as on November 21, the government has informed the Lok Sabha.

In a written reply on Wednesday, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said these safety features and modern passenger amenities were automatic train protection system KAVACH, faster acceleration, fully-sealed gangway, automatic plug doors, better ride comfort, mini pantry with provision of hot case, bottle cooler, deep freezer and hot water boiler, among many others.

