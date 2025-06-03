Vande Bharat Express on Puri-Rourkela route to run on Saturdays as well, check latest schedule The Vande Bharat Express train will start services on Saturdays from June 7 and passengers must note that there is no change in the existing timings and scheduled stoppages of the train at any station.

Bhubaneswar:

The Indian Railways in a statement on Tuesday said that the Vande Bharat Express on Puri-Rourkela route will now operate on Saturdays, and services will remain suspended on Tuesdays.

Vande Bharat Express on Puri-Rourkela route: Check details

The train will start services on Saturdays from June 7, it said. "Please note that there is no change in the existing timings and scheduled stoppages of the train at any station. The revised weekly off aims to better align with passenger demand and operational requirements," the East Coast Railway (ECoR) said. Passengers are advised to plan their travel accordingly, it said.

Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat train to be launched on June 6

In another development, PM Modi is likely to inaugurate Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat train service this week, which will be the first rail connectivity to the Kashmir valley from the rest of India. This train was supposed to be inaugurated on April 19, but was not done due to adverse weather conditions.

The Indian Railways had last month successfully operated its first "trial special train", carrying troops, on the Katra-Qazigund section, including the Chenab Bridge, which is on the final leg of the stretch connecting Kashmir with the rest of India by rail."

The Indian Railways has modified the Vande Bharat train that will run between Srinagar and Katra. The latest facilities include heating systems for comfortable operation during winter weather, an anti-spall coating, and automatic doors. The Katra-Srinagar link is part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail project, which spans 272 kilometres and includes 119 kilometres of tunnelling.

Other features of the railway line in the region include two iconic engineering structures: the Chenab Bridge and the Anji Khad Bridge. The entire corridor has been completed with an investment of Rs 42,930 crores.