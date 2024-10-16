Valmiki Jayanti Holiday: Schools to remain closed in THESE states on October 17 | Check details

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The image has been used for representative purposes only.

Valmiki Jayanti will be celebrated on Wednesday (October 17) across various states in India. In honour of the occasion, many state governments have declared holidays for schools, colleges, and government offices. According to media reports, the Uttar Pradesh government has officially announced that all schools in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad will remain closed on October 17.

Other states, including Punjab, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh, have also confirmed holidays to mark the birth anniversary of Maharishi Valmiki, the revered author of the Ramayana. The holiday is intended to allow people to participate in the celebrations and remember Valmiki's contributions to Indian culture and literature. Various events and processions are expected to take place in these states to honour his legacy.

About Valmiki Jayanti

Maharishi Valmiki is celebrated with great enthusiasm across most parts of India on Valmiki Jayanti. On this occasion, processions and tableaux are organised in various regions to honour his contributions. According to mythology, Maharishi Valmiki was born to Varuna, the ninth son of Maharishi Kashyap and Aditi, and his wife Charshani.

How did Valmiki get his name?

A popular myth explains how Maharishi Valmiki got his name. While deeply engrossed in intense meditation, termites built their mounds around his body. Since termite mounds are called "Valmiki" in Sanskrit, he came to be known by this name. According to the Ramayana, after Lord Ram abandoned Sita, she found refuge in Maharishi Valmiki's ashram. Valmiki is also credited with educating Ram’s sons, Luv and Kush.

More school holidays this month

Apart from the Valmiki Jayanti holiday on October 17, which will be observed in some regions, schools will have additional holidays later in the month. Diwali, falling on October 31, will also be a time for school closures in many parts of the country.

