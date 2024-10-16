Karnataka rains: Bengaluru schools closed today due to heavy downpour

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Bengaluru receives heavy rains

Schools in Bengaluru Urban district will remain shut on Wednesday (October 16) following heavy rain in Karnataka's capital city. The Meteorological Department issued an orange alert for two days.

After the weather department's prediction of heavy rains in the city, the authorities issued a statement, saying as a precautionary measure in the interest of students, all taluk Anganwadi centres, private/aided primary and high schools of Bengaluru City will be closed on Wednesday. Government schools in the city are already closed for the Dussehra holidays.

Meanwhile, several parts of Bengaluru inundated due to incessant rains since early Tuesday, throwing normal life out of gear in the city. The central and southern parts of Karnataka, including the state capital Bengaluru witnessed water-logging and traffic congestion.

Students and office-goers in Bengaluru in particular had a tough time following road congestion due to the rains.

Schools, colleges to remain closed today in Puducherry

The Puducherry government on Tuesday said all schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal regions will remain closed on Wednesday with the weather department forecasting heavy rains.

Home Minister A Namassivayam said all the privately managed institutions and government-aided schools would also be shut on Wednesday.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: IMD issues heavy rain alert in Tamil Nadu: Flights, trains cancelled amid severe weather forecast