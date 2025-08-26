Vaishno Devi yatra temporarily suspended due to heavy rains in Katra The Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra has been temporarily suspended due to continuous heavy rainfall and worsening weather conditions in the Katra region.

New Delhi:

The ongoing pilgrimage to the holy shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi has been temporarily suspended following heavy and continuous rainfall in the region since late last night. According to officials from the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB), the Himkoti route was the first to be closed after rainfall intensified. As the weather failed to improve, the board made a decision to suspend the entire yatra for a few hours.

“The safety of the devotees is our top priority. The yatra will be resumed once conditions return to normal,” said a Shrine Board spokesperson.

Pilgrims advised to follow official updates

The administration has urged devotees not to believe in rumors and to strictly follow updates issued through official channels of the Shrine Board.

With inputs from Rahi Kapoor...