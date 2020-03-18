Vaishno Devi Yatra suspended amid COVID-19 outbreak

Image Source : PTI Vaishno Devi Yatra closed from today amid COVID-19

Vaishno Devi Yatra has been closed from today amid the rising number of coronavirus cases in India. Operations of all inter state buses, both incoming and outgoing from Jammu and Kashmir, are also banned from today amid the deadly outbreak, Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Jammu & Kashmir informed on Wednesday. The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) had on Tuesday asked pilgrims to put off their visit to the famous cave temple as more Covid-19 positive cases emerged in the country.

After orders from the government, all the pilgrims visiting the shrine had to fill Self Reporting Form available at yatra registration counters, accommodations and the helipad terminal.

They were also required to undergo thermal image scanning at Katra, the base camp for the yatra, before proceeding for the pilgrimage.

On Tuesday, Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust had closed Shirdi Sai Baba temple till further orders amid coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, Confirmed cases in India have climbed to 150 with death toll across the world nearing the 8000-mark.

