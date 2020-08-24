Image Source : PTI Vaishno Devi online yatra registration, helicopter booking available from August 26

Vaishno Devi online yatra registration and helicopter booking will available from August 26 to September 5, 2020, Ramesh Kumar Jangid, CEO of Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Jammu and Kashmir informed on Monday.

Devotees can register for the pilgrimage online on official website - maavaishnodevi.org.

The development came almost a week after the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage was resumed. The yatra was resumed on August 16 for devotees after four months. People coming from other states will have to undergo COVID-19 test before they are allowed to undertake the trek to the shrine. Only those with negative reports are allowed to proceed further.

Pilgrims are also required to install the Arogya Setu app. Meanwhile, children below the age of 10 years, pregnant women, persons with co-morbidities and persons above the age of 60 years have been advised not to undertake the pilgrimage.

