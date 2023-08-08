Uttarakhand: Heavy rain expected to lash eight districts, IMD issues yellow alert

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Heavy rain expected to lash eight districts

Uttarakhand: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in eight districts of Uttarakhand Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Nainital and more. In view of heavy downpours, the weather department issued a yellow alert. The warning has been issued for Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Nainital and Champawat districts.

Rainfall is also expected in Bageshwar, Pithoragarh and Udham Singh Nagar, added the IMD.

Portion of temple collapses

Following heavy rains since Monday night, a portion of Shri Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple near River Tamsa collapsed in the Dehradun district of Uttarakhand.

"Amidst heavy downpours since the previous night, a part of the Tapkeshwar Mahadev temple near River Tamsa collapsed and caused a lot of damage to the temple property," said the founder of the temple, Acharya Bipin Joshi on Tuesday.

Temple premises were completely vacated

Acharya Joshi further said that as soon as the Tamsa River started taking a formidable shape due to the rains, the temple premises were completely vacated.

"As soon as the Tamsa River started taking an alarming form due to the rains, all the priests and servicemen were asked to vacate the temple premises," Acharya Bipin Joshi said.

"All the deities of Lord Ganesha Maharaj, Mata Vaishno Devi, Ram Darbar, Hanuman Ji Maharaj, Lakshmi Narayan Bhagwan were also put to sleep," he added.

Damaged caused to the temple's structure

Fortunately, no human loss or injuries have been reported. However, damage has been caused to the structure of the temple.

Latest India News