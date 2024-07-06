Very heavy rainfall alert for nine Uttarakhand districts, Char Dham suspended for tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Uttarakhand: The weather department has issued an alert for very heavy rainfall in several districts in Uttarakhand from July 7 onwards. The warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall has been issued for nine districts of the Garhwal division.

Following the alert, the Char Dham Yatra has been postponed for tomorrow, the Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey has issued orders in this regard.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed the District Magistrates of all the concerned districts to remain on high alert regarding the forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall in nine districts of the state by the Meteorological Department tomorrow, July 7.

Along with this, the CM has also appealed to the people to be cautious and stay in safe places in view of possible disasters due to heavy rains.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed Secretary Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Vinod Kumar Suman and other officers associated with the Disaster Management Department to keep a constant watch on all the districts from the State Emergency Operations Center of USDMA.

He said that as soon as any information regarding the disaster comes to the State Emergency Operations Center and District Emergency Operations Center, immediate action should be taken on it.

