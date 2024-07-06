Uttarakhand: Bridge collapse amid heavy rainfall in Ramnagar | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : X/ PTI (SCREENGRAB) A bridge collapsed in Uttarakhand's Ramnagar

Amid the heavy monsoon rainfalls, a bridge on Saturday collapsed in Uttarakhand's Ramnagar district. The devastating event was captured in a video. No one has been reported hurt so far. The visuals show the bridge collapsed from between and the debris fell into the river flowing with massive velocity while nearby people were screaming.

The incident came to light, a day after a temporary bridge collapse near Gangotri leaving 30–40 pilgrims stranded while two individuals were reported to have been swept away. The incident unfolded due to a sudden surge in river water at Devgad, Uttarakhand. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rescued 38 pilgrims. Two 'kanwadiyas' who died were identified as Sooraj (23) and Monu (31) hailing from Delhi. Earlier on Thursday, the SDRF rescued another 10 youngsters stranded on an island near Robbers Cave (Guchhupani) in Dehradun.

The incidents have significantly increased following the extremely heavy rains in the past couple of days. Recent heavy rains in Haridwar caused significant flooding, with rising Ganga River levels submerging roads and vehicles. Local authorities advised residents and visitors to avoid bathing in the river due to the hazardous conditions.