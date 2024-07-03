Uttarakhand: Massive landslide hits Pithoragarh's Dharchula | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Landslide hit Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh

A severe landslide hit Uttarahand's Pithoragarh on Wednesday leaving Tawaghat road blocked. The precise moment of the landslide hitting the Tawaghat road connecting Dharchula was captured in the video, which went viral on social media.

The Tawaghar road has been blocked near Rongti Nala, meanwhile, the restoration work is underway to start the free flow of traffic as soon as possible. The video shows a huge part of the mountain rolled down on the road while part of it fell into the nearby gorge.

The video, which captured the rare moment, has drawn a wide range of comments from social media. While some were shocked by the intensity of the fall, others raised questions over the preparedness of the administration. Some also argued about the infrastructure development and its impact on the fragile ecology of the state.

