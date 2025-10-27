Uttarakhand to levy 'Green Cess' on vehicles from other states to tackle pollution The funds generated from the initiative are expected to support a range of green initiatives, including air pollution control measures, the development of eco-friendly infrastructure and the installation of smart traffic management systems.

Dehradun:

As Uttarakhand celebrates 25 years since its formation, the state government has announced a new environmental initiative — the introduction of a “Green Cess.” This move is being hailed as a major step towards improving air quality.

According to an official statement from the Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami’s office, the cess will be imposed on all vehicles entering Uttarakhand from other states.

The revenue collected will be directed towards projects that promote clean and sustainable living.

Funds from “Green Cess” to promote green initiatives

The funds are expected to support a range of green initiatives, including air pollution control measures, the development of eco-friendly infrastructure and the installation of smart traffic management systems.

"As Uttarakhand completes 25 years, our commitment is to make the state clean, green, and pollution-free. The revenue generated through the 'Green Cess' will be used to improve air quality, enhance green infrastructure, and strengthen smart traffic management," CM Dhami said.

Vehicle emissions a major source of pollution in Dehradun

According to Parag Madhukar Dhakate, Member Secretary of the Uttarakhand Pollution Control Board (UKPCB), a study by the board found that road dust contributes about 55 per cent of Dehradun’s air pollution, while vehicle emissions account for around 7 per cent.

The Green Cess initiative aims to tackle these major sources by funding projects such as road dust management, promoting clean-fuel vehicles, and discouraging the use of old, polluting ones. The funds will also support environmental programmes including tree plantation drives and the expansion of air quality monitoring systems.

Uttarakhand cities’ performance in Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan 2024

Uttarakhand’s cities have already shown notable progress in maintaining cleaner air. In the Government of India’s “Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan 2024”, Rishikesh ranked 14th and Dehradun 19th among the nation’s cities with the cleanest air.

Officials believe that with the proper implementation of the Green Cess, the state can further enhance its air quality and set an example in sustainable urban management.