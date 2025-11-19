Uttarakhand rises to second spot nationally for mining reforms, to get central incentive of Rs 100 crore The central government’s review report notes that Uttarakhand is consistently improving and implementing policy changes effectively in the mining sector.

Dehradun:

Under Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami’s leadership, Uttarakhand has made significant progress in mining-sector reforms. According to the latest report released by the central government, the state has secured the second position in the country for small mineral (minor mineral) reforms. Based on this achievement, the Centre has announced an incentive of Rs 100 crore for the state.

The central government’s review report notes that Uttarakhand is consistently improving and implementing policy changes effectively in the mining sector.

Among the states included in the order-Nagaland, Jammu & Kashmir and Uttarakhand. Uttarakhand has been rated the best performer. The report states that while several states have strengthened and organised their mining reforms, Uttarakhand’s speed, transparency and efficiency have set an example for others.

Earlier, Uttarakhand also performed well in the State Mining Readiness Index (SMRI), where it secured second place in Category-C. This recognition has earned the state another Rs 100 crore incentive. With outstanding performance in both categories, Uttarakhand will receive a total of Rs 200 crore from the central government.

Transparency and technology

Since taking office, Chief Minister Dhami has introduced several key measures to bring transparency and accountability into the mining sector. The allocation process for mining lots was made fully transparent, illegal mining was strictly controlled, and a modern Mining Surveillance System was put in place to monitor transportation.

Digital tracking and inspections strengthened oversight and improved governance. These reforms resulted in a record rise in mining revenue over the past four years.

A model for other states

Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir are among the states now adopting elements of Uttarakhand’s mining policy.