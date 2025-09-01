Uttarakhand rain fury: Char Dham, Hemkund Sahib yatra postponed till September 5 amid rain alert As many as two persons were killed, several got seriously injured after a landslide hit the Munkatiya area in Rudraprayag. The accident took place at 7.34 am between Sonprayag and Gaurikund.

Dehradun:

The Uttarakhand government on Monday postponed the Char Dham Yatra and Hemkund Sahib Yatra till September 5 in view of inclement weather in the state. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red and orange alerts across the state in the next five days.

“In view of the Meteorological Department's red and orange alert, the Char Dham Yatra and Hemkund Sahib Yatra have been postponed till September 5,” ANI reported quoting Vinay Shankar Pandey, Garhwal Division Commissioner and Secretary to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Uttarakhand is reeling under landslides and cloudbursts triggered by heavy rains. The weather department has issued a red alert for Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri and Haridwar on Monday. Heavy to very heavy rain is expected in these areas.

Two killed in Rudraprayag landslide

As many as two persons were killed, several got seriously injured after a landslide hit the Munkatiya area in Rudraprayag. The accident took place at 7.34 am between Sonprayag and Gaurikund.

“In Rudraprayag today morning, in the Munkatiya landslide zone, a Max vehicle was involved in an accident after being hit by a large stone falling from above. Out of the 11 passengers on board, 2 died while 3 people are injured, who were immediately taken to Sonprayag Hospital with the help of rescue teams and local people,” Uttarakhand Police posted on X.

Rivers in spate amid torrential rains

Continuous rainfall has caused rivers and streams to swell, leading to a rise in water levels. The administration has advised residents living near riverbanks to remain alert and take necessary precautions.

At the same time, work is underway to clear roads in the hilly regions of the state that have been blocked due to rain and landslides.

Schools shut amid monsoon fury

In response to the Indian Meteorological Department's (IMD) warning of heavy rainfall, the Uttarakhand government declared a one-day holiday on Monday for all educational institutions, including government, semi-government and private schools from Classes 1 to 12, as well as Anganwadi centres.

The districts where holiday was declared included Dehradun, Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Champawat, Pithoragarh, Haridwar, Pauri, Nainital, Udham Singh Nagar, Tehri, and Almora.