Uttarakhand Panchayat Polls: BJP and supported candidates register major victory in three-tier elections BJP and its allies have won over 200 seats in Uttarakhand’s three-tier Panchayat elections, leading the state’s local governance ahead of Congress.

Dehradun:

The results of the three-tier Panchayat elections in Uttarakhand are nearing completion, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its supported candidates emerging as the leading political force across the state. As of the latest official data, BJP-backed candidates have won 125 out of 358 district panchayat seats, while an additional 75+ independents who are reportedly aligned with or have expressed support for the BJP also secured victories, taking the party and its allies past the 200-seat mark.

Meanwhile, Congress-backed candidates won 83 seats, and independent candidates secured 150 seats in total. The Election Commission is expected to release final figures soon, as counting in some areas continues.

Many of the winning independents are considered to be sympathetic to the BJP or have openly declared support for the party after the results, potentially strengthening the BJP's influence in local governance bodies.

The Panchayat elections were held across gram panchayats, block panchayats (kshetra), and district panchayats, representing grassroots-level democratic participation. According to officials, the polling process was largely peaceful and conducted in an orderly manner, with adequate administrative and security arrangements in place.

Political observers suggest that the BJP’s strong performance is partly due to organizational strength and local alliances, along with support for development schemes implemented in recent years. The state government, under Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, has focused on rural infrastructure, employment generation, women’s welfare, and tourism development—particularly in hill districts.

The Congress party, while finishing second in terms of total seats, has retained its core presence in certain districts but has struggled to match the BJP’s outreach in rural constituencies.

While these elections are not contested on party symbols, the affiliation and backing of candidates play a major role in shaping voter perception and outcomes. The three-tier Panchayat polls are seen as a crucial measure of public sentiment at the village and district level and often reflect the effectiveness of local governance.

With BJP and its allies crossing 200 seats, the party appears well-positioned to influence key rural administrative decisions in the coming term.