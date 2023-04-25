THIS place in Uttarakhand becomes 'India's first village'

Follow us on Image Source : PUSHKAR SINGH DHAMI (TWITTER) THIS place in Uttrakhand becomes 'India's first village'

Uttarakhand: Uttarakhand's Mana village from now will be recognised as 'India's first village' as the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) recently put up a signboard at the entrance of this village on the Indo-China border. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami taking to his Twitter announced that Mana will not be known as the last but the first village of the country.

Mana becomes India's first village

"Now Mana will not be known as the last but the first village of the country,” Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said in a Tweet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his a visit to Chamoli village in October last year asserted that border villages of the country are its villages and not the last. Highlighting Modi's remark over the border villages, Dhami tweeted in Hindi "Our government is always dedicated to the all-round development of the border areas."

Mana is situated near Badrinath and devotees going to the Himalayan temple go up to the village for sightseeing.

