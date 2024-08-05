Uttarakhand Rains: IAF, SDRF continue rescue operation in Kedarnath, 133 people airlifted so far | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rescue operation in Kedarnath

A team of six SDRF personnel along with MI 17 and Chinook have started to evacuate 250 stranded tourists from Kedarnath Dham safely. So far 133 people have been safely rescued. The SDRF team is evacuating the tourists from Lyncholi to Bhimbali. MI 17 is landing passengers at the Chardham helipad and Chinook is landing passengers at Gauchar airstrip. Till 09 am, 133 people have been safely airlifted and rescued from Kedarnath with the help of MI, Chinook and small helicopters.

Uttarakhand affected by heavy rains

Eight people have died and about six people have been injured due to heavy rains in Uttarakhand. Kedarnath Yatra has been stopped after the road was washed away due to heavy rains. According to the information, about 20 to 30 meters of road between Bhimwali and Rambada has been washed away. At the same time, about 100 meters of road near Sonprayag has been washed away in the flood. Taptkund located in Gaurikund has also been completely ruined in the flood.

Advisory issued

The Rudraprayag district administration has issued an advisory for the pilgrims who have reached Rudraprayag for Kedarnath Darshan, in which they have been told to stay safe wherever they are at the moment and postpone their Kedarnath Dham Yatra. The advisory says that at this time the condition of the motorway and the footpath beyond Sonprayag is not at all good. Due to heavy rains, 20-25 meters of road have been washed away in Bhimbali on the Gaurikund-Kedarnath footpath and big stones have fallen from the hill and come on the way.