67 healthcare workers test positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand

As many as 67 healthcare workers have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Uttarakhand. According to the details, the cases are spread across Dehradun, Tehri, Haridwar, Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar districts, Dr. SK Gupta, Director of State Medical and Health Department said. The development comes amid the ongoing Kumbh Mela in the state, which witnessed a sea of devotees taking a holy dip, many mostly without masks with no proper social distancing.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today said the ongoing Kumbh in Haridwar should now have symbolic participation due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Modi tweeted that he spoke to Swami Avdheshanand Giri of Juna Akhara over the telephone and enquired about the health of saints, many of whom have contracted the infection, and also conveyed his appreciation for their cooperation with the local administration.

The ongoing Kumbh, which has seen people from different parts of the country attending the auspicious event in large numbers, has drawn flak from various quarters as the number of COVID-19 cases has zoomed at a rapid pace in the past few weeks.

The event has also reported the coronavirus cases in large numbers.

The ongoing Kumbh has already been shortened this year to just one month from April 1 to 30 due to the pandemic.

In normal circumstances, the event, which comes once in 12 years, is held from mid-January to April.

