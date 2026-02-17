Uttarakhand Government mulls registration fee for Char Dham Yatra, forms committee to decide amount

Dehradun:

In a move to streamline the registration process for the Char Dham Yatra, the Uttarakhand government has announced that pilgrims will be required to pay a fee for online registration. A committee, headed by the Additional Commissioner of Garhwal Division, has been constituted to determine the exact amount of the fee at the earliest.

According to Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey, a minimum fee of Rs 10 is expected to be charged to prevent fake registrations. The final fee will, however, be fixed once the committee submits its recommendations and receives government approval.

The famous Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand is set to begin from April 19. Preparations for the pilgrimage are being completed. The journey will commence with the opening of the gates at Yamunotri and Gangotri on April 19. Following this, the gates of Badrinath and Kedarnath will be opened on April 22 and April 23, respectively. With this, the Char Dham Yatra will be in full swing.

About Char Dham Yatra

The Char Dham Yatra is one of the most sacred Hindu pilgrimages in India, located in the Garhwal Himalayas of Uttarakhand. The journey includes visits to four holy shrines: Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath Temple, and Badrinath Temple. These sites are dedicated respectively to Goddess Yamuna, Goddess Ganga, Lord Shiva, and Lord Vishnu.

Undertaken between April and November, the yatra holds immense spiritual significance, as devotees believe it washes away sins and leads to salvation (moksha). The pilgrimage traditionally follows a west-to-east route, beginning at Yamunotri and ending at Badrinath.

Apart from its religious importance, the journey offers breathtaking views of snow-capped peaks, rivers, and valleys. Despite challenging terrain and weather conditions, thousands of pilgrims undertake the Char Dham Yatra each year, making it a profound spiritual and cultural experience.