Uttarakhand government launches free training program to prepare youth for Agniveer recruitment Uttarakhand: The initiative is part of Uttarakhand’s larger mission to empower youth, promoting physical fitness, skill enhancement, and a spirit of patriotism. Through this program, the government aims to motivate thousands of young people to pursue careers in the armed forces.

Dehradun:

The Uttarakhand government has announced a free pre-recruitment training program for young men and women aspiring to serve in the Indian Armed Forces as Agniveers. The initiative, approved by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, reflects the state’s strong military heritage and aims to boost youth participation in national service.

Training to be held across 13 districts

According to officials, the Department of Sports and Youth Welfare has prepared a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to execute the scheme efficiently. The training sessions will be conducted in all 13 districts of Uttarakhand, ensuring accessibility for aspirants from remote and rural areas alike.

The program will focus on physical fitness, written exam preparation, and personality development, enabling candidates to meet the rigorous standards of the Agniveer recruitment process.

Eligibility criteria for free training

To enroll in the training-

Participants must be natives or permanent residents of Uttarakhand, or currently studying or working in an institution within the state.

Applicants must have passed their high school examination with a minimum of 45 per cent overall marks and at least 33 per cent in each subject.

The minimum age requirement is 16 years.

These criteria aim to ensure that eligible youth receive focused and meaningful preparation for a career in the defense forces.

Government’s vision for serving the nation

Highlighting the state’s proud history of military service, Chief Minister Dhami stated that Uttarakhand has always produced brave soldiers who have served the nation with distinction. “In line with our state’s glorious military tradition, this free pre-recruitment training will equip our youth to join the armed forces as Agniveers and serve the nation with pride,” Dhami affirmed.

He further emphasised that the state government will offer reservation benefits to Agniveers in state government jobs after the completion of their service period, ensuring long-term career stability for those who choose to serve.

Boosting youth empowerment and patriotism

This initiative aligns with Uttarakhand’s broader youth empowerment agenda, encouraging physical discipline, skill development, and patriotism. The government hopes the program will inspire thousands of young individuals to consider careers in national defense while strengthening their employment prospects post-service.