Uttarakhand disaster: 67 bodies recovered from Tapovan so far; rescue operations on

Image Source : PTI Chamoli: Rescue and restoration work continues at damaged Tapovan barrage, weeks after the glacier burst at Joshimath which triggered a massive flash flood on Feb. 7, in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.

Five more bodies have been recovered from the debris of the dam at Tapovan following the glacial burst in Chamoli, Uttarakhand Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar informed on Sunday. A total of 67 bodies have been recovered so far from the debris of dam Tapovan. NDRF personnel rappelled his way down the mountain to install a gauge in the Dhauliganga river in Chamoli.

"Water level of the river is likely to rise. We are installing a gauge to measure its depth and water level," said Aditya P Singh, Deputy Commandant, NDRF. After a detailed survey of the lake formed in the upper reaches of Chamoli, ITBP and DRDO teams returned to Joshimath.

Meanwhile, the State Department Response Force (SDRF) had said on Thursday that 12 of its teams are engaged in the rescue operation for missing people from Reni village to Srinagar and the communication team is also working simultaneously for better communication in the area.

SDRF said search and rescue operations will continue for a long time due to a large amount of debris and mud stocked inside the tunnel. A water sensor warning system has been installed in the Reni village to warn for emergencies.

A glacier burst in the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli District of Uttarakhand on February 7 led to massive flooding in the Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers which damaged houses and the nearby Rishiganga power project.

