Uttarakhand Tragedy: Major natural disasters that left behind massive trail of destruction

Image Source : PTI Rescue operations underway near Dhauliganga hydropower project after a glacier broke off in Joshimath causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river.

Uttarakhand's Chamoli on Sunday witnessed a major tragedy after a glacier broke in Dhauli Ganga valley in the Joshimath area triggering a deluge in the Alaknanda river system that washed away hydroelectric station, leaving at least 7 people dead and at least 125-170 people missing in the affected areas. Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said the numbers could be higher. A massive operation has been launched to rescue people from the flood-affected areas.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the situation in Uttarakhand following floods caused by a glacier burst, and took stock of the rescue and relief work underway. PM Modi also announced Rs 2 lakh compensation to the family of those killed in the incident. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has also announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh for the family of those killed.

Over the last three decades, major natural disasters have hit the state of Uttarakhand. Here's a list of the ones which left behind a massive trail of destruction.

1991 Uttarkashi Earthquake: An earthquake of 6.8 magnitude hit the undivided state of Uttar Pradesh in October 1991 in which at least 768 people were killed and thousands of homes destroyed.

1998 Malpa Landslide: The small village of Malpa in Pithoragarh district was wiped in the landslide in which about 255 people, including 55 Kailash Mansarovar pilgrims, were killed. The resulting debris partially blocked the Sharda river.

1999 Chamoli earthquake: An earthquake of 6.8 magnitude hit Chamoli district killing over 100 people. The adjoining Rudraprayag district was also heavily affected. Several ground deformations were reported as a result of the earthquake, and landslides and changes in water flow were also recorded. Cracks were observed in roads and on the ground.

2013 North India Floods: In June 2013, a multi-day cloudburst centered on Uttarakhand caused devastating floods and landslides. According to the state government, more than 5,700 people were presumed dead in the disaster. As bridges and roads were destroyed more than 3 lakh people were trapped in the valleys leading to the Char Dham pilgrimage sites.

