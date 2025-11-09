Live Uttarakhand Foundation Day: PM Modi launches a commemorative postal stamp Uttarakhand Foundation Day LIVE: Uttarakhand was carved out of Uttar Pradesh to become India's 27th state on November 9, 2000. The day is celebrated every year as the state's foundation day.

Dehradun:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami are scheduled to attend the main celebration of the Silver Jubilee of the state at the Forest Research Institute (FRI) in Dehradun today. The event will mark 25 years since the formation of the Uttarakhand state. Grand arrangements have been made at the Forest Research Institute for the State Foundation Day's main event. At least one lakh people are expected to attend the ceremony. The Prime Minister launched a commemorative postal stamp to mark the occasion and will address the gathering at the event.

