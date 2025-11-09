Advertisement
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Image Source : PTI
Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi
Published: , Updated:
Dehradun:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami are scheduled to attend the main celebration of the Silver Jubilee of the state at the Forest Research Institute (FRI) in Dehradun today. The event will mark 25 years since the formation of the Uttarakhand state. Grand arrangements have been made at the Forest Research Institute for the State Foundation Day's main event. At least one lakh people are expected to attend the ceremony. The Prime Minister launched a commemorative postal stamp to mark the occasion and will address the gathering at the event.

Live updates :PM Modi in Uttarakhand

  • 12:28 PM (IST)Nov 09, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    PM Modi participates in a programme marking the Silver Jubilee Celebration of Uttarakhand

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi participates in a programme marking the Silver Jubilee Celebration of the formation of Uttarakhand. Governor Lieutenant General (Retd.) Gurmit Singh and CM Pushkar Singh Dhami are also present. The Prime Minister launches a commemorative postal stamp to mark the occasion.

     

  • 11:26 AM (IST)Nov 09, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    PM Modi's arrival will make the moment even more special: BJP MLA Bharat Singh Chaudhary

    On PM Modi to participate in Silver Jubilee Celebration of Formation of Uttarakhand, BJP MLA Bharat Singh Chaudhary said, "The people are very excited. PM Modi's arrival will make the moment even more special... Whenever PM Modi comes, he given Uttarakhand something; we are sure the same will happen today..."

  • 11:14 AM (IST)Nov 09, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Grand arrangements made at Forest Research Institute for State Foundation Day event

    Grand arrangements have been made at the Forest Research Institute for the State Foundation Day’s main event. An estimated one lakh people are expected to attend the ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami are scheduled to attend the Silver Jubilee celebrations at the Forest Research Institute (FRI) in Dehradun, marking 25 years since the formation of Uttarakhand state.

  • 11:13 AM (IST)Nov 09, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Uttarakhand people to welcome PM Modi with traditional drums

    Under the leadership of Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, the people of Devbhoomi are excited to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi with traditional drums.

  • 11:08 AM (IST)Nov 09, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    PM Modi greets people of Uttarakhand on 25th foundation day

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted the people of Uttarakhand on the 25th anniversary of its foundation, and said the state was progressing in every field, including tourism. Nestled in the lap of nature, the hill state fondly called as Devbhoomi is today setting a new pace of progress in every field along with tourism, the prime minister said. "On the 25th anniversary of the establishment of Uttarakhand, I extend my heartfelt best wishes to all my brothers and sisters of the state," Modi said in a post on X. "On this special occasion of the state, I pray for the happiness and prosperity, good fortune, and excellent health of the humble, hardworking, and divine-like people here," he said.

  • 11:04 AM (IST)Nov 09, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Projects to be inaugurated by PM Modi

    The projects that will be inaugurated by Prime Minister include Dehradun water supply coverage for 23 zones under AMRUT scheme, electrical substation in Pithoragarh district, solar power plants in government buildings, AstroTurf Hockey Ground at Haldwani Stadium in Nainital, among others.

    Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of two key hydro-sector related projects - Song Dam Drinking Water Project which will supply 150 MLD (million liters per day) drinking water to Dehradun and Jamarani Dam Multipurpose Project in Nainital, which will provide drinking water, support irrigation and electricity generation. Other projects whose foundation stone will be laid include electrical substations, establishment of Women’s Sports College in Champawat,  state-of-the-art dairy plant in Nainital, among others.

  • 11:04 AM (IST)Nov 09, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    PM Modi to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for development projects worth over Rs 8,140 crores

    During the programme, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for various development projects worth over Rs 8,140 crores, including the inauguration of projects worth over ₹930 crores and the foundation stone laying of projects worth over Rs 7,210 crores. These projects cater to several key sectors including drinking water, irrigation, technical education, energy, urban development, sports, and skill development.

    Prime Minister will also release a support amount of Rs 62 crores to more than 28,000 farmers directly into their bank accounts under PM Fasal Bima Yojana.

  • 11:04 AM (IST)Nov 09, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    PM Modi to visit Dehradun for state's Silver Jubilee celebrations

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Dehradun and participate in a programme marking the Silver Jubilee Celebration of formation of Uttarakhand on November 9 at around 12:30 pm. Prime Minister will also launch a commemorative postal stamp to mark the occasion and address the gathering.

