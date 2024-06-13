Uttarakhand: 4 people charred to death in forest fire in Binsar Wildlife Sanctuary, CM announces ex-gratia

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

Four forest workers who went to extinguish the blaze in Binsar forest in Uttarakhand’s Almora were charred to death while four others sustained injuries, officials said on Thursday (June 13). The injured were brought to the base hospital for treatment. The incident took place when forest workers went to take control of the blaze in Civil Soyam Forest Division of Binsar Wildlife Sanctuary, Almora.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed sorrow over the deaths and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the families of the deceased.

He also instructed to immediately airlift four other forest workers who were burnt in the incident and admit them to Haldwani Base Hospital.

(With ANI inputs)