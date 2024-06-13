Thursday, June 13, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Uttarakhand: 4 people charred to death in forest fire in Binsar Wildlife Sanctuary, CM announces ex-gratia

Uttarakhand: 4 people charred to death in forest fire in Binsar Wildlife Sanctuary, CM announces ex-gratia

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief over the incident and announced an ex-gratia for the families of the deceased.

Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 Dehradun Published on: June 13, 2024 22:12 IST
Uttarakhand, forest fire, Uttarakhand forest fire, Pushkar Singh Dhami
Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

Four forest workers who went to extinguish the blaze in Binsar forest in Uttarakhand’s Almora were charred to death while four others sustained injuries, officials said on Thursday (June 13). The injured were brought to the base hospital for treatment. The incident took place when forest workers went to take control of the blaze in Civil Soyam Forest Division of Binsar Wildlife Sanctuary, Almora.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed sorrow over the deaths and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the families of the deceased.

He also instructed to immediately airlift four other forest workers who were burnt in the incident and admit them to Haldwani Base Hospital. 

(With ANI inputs)

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement