IAF shares recce initial report from site of Uttarakhand flash flood after glacier burst

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Sunday shared a recce initial report from site of Uttarakhand flash flood which occurred after a part of the Nanda Devi glacier burst off Joshimath region in Chamoli.

The IAF has shared two photos. Picture one showed visuals from broken Rishiganga Project Dam near Tapovan while the second picture showed road & bridge broken due to Rubble at the entrance at Malari valley.

Over 100 missing after disaster

Nearly 100-170 people are missing or "feared dead" as a sudden flood inundated a power project at Reni village in Joshimath area of Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday following a glacier burst, the ITBP, which is engaged in rescue and relief operations there, said.

Citing updated inputs received from local administration, ITBP spokesperson Vivek Pandey told IANS at least 10 bodies have been recovered so far from the spot, and several people have been rescued, while that there is no information about other persons.

In its initial information received from the spot, the ITBP had, through a statement that "more than 100 labourers at the barrage and 50 plus in the tunnel lost their life as per the incharge of Tapovan NTPC work site... As many as 150 people are missing".

Clarifying these inputs, Pandey said: "As 150 people are still missing, it is difficult to say that all are dead. They can be said 'feared dead' or 'missing'. Missing persons cannot be declared dead till seven years."

The tragedy took place after the water level in Dhauliganga river, one of the six sources of the Ganga river, suddenly surged on Sunday morning following an avalanche near the Rishi Ganga power project. The 85 km river meets the Alaknanda river at Vishnuprayag at the base of Joshimath mountain.

The ITBP said that the flash flood occurred in Rishi Ganga at around 10.45 a.m. due to a glacier falling into it and exponentially increasing the volume of water. Due to this, the Rishi Ganga hydro project was completely devastated, it said.

"The BRO bridge on Joshimath highway was also completely washed away. There were six graziers with their livestock there and they were also swept away by the flash flood," the ITBP said.

