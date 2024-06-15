Uttarakhand: Ten people killed after tempo falls into gorge in Rudraprayag, CM condoles deaths | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : X/ ANI (SCREENGRAB) Tempo with 17 passengers onboard fell into a gorge near Badrinath-Rishikesh highway

In a tragic accident, a tempo traveller fell into a deep gorge near the Badrinath-Rishikesh national highway on Saturday which led to eight casualties while multiple others were injured. The state police and SDRF team are on site carrying out a rescue operation.

A total of 17 people were travelling in the tempo, which was coming from Noida when the tragic accident happened in the Rudraprayag district. Giving details about the incident, IG Garhwal, Karan Singh Nagnyal said, "Rudraprayag SP is on the spot...The tempo traveller was coming from Noida (UP) towards Rudraprayag...It fell into a 150-200 metre-deep gorge. 7 bodies have been recovered. 9 people were rushed to the hospital during which 1 of them died. The driver is very critically injured. So, it is not clear how many people were onboard the vehicle. Police, SDRF and local people are engaged in rescue operations...Rescue operation is underway."

CM Dhami reacts

State Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has consoled the deaths and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. Taking to X, Dhammi said, "Very sad news was received about a tempo traveler accident in Rudraprayag district. The local administration and SDRF teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations. The injured have been sent to the nearest medical center for treatment. The District Magistrate has been ordered to investigate the incident. I pray to God to grant the souls of the departed a place in His feet and provide strength to the bereaved family to bear this immense pain. I pray to Baba Kedar for the speedy recovery of the injured."

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand's former CM Harish Rawat has also reacted to the tragic incident. He said, "These kinds of incidents are increasing and this situation needs to be taken seriously."