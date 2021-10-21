Follow us on Image Source : PTI Uttarakhand: 80 out of 160 test positive for dengue in four days in a Roorkee village

80 samples out of 160 taken in Gadharona Village of Roorkee area of Haridwar district tested positive for Dengue in the last four days, said officials on Thursday.

"Out of about 160 samples taken from Gadharona Village of Roorkee area of Haridwar district in the last 4 days, dengue has been confirmed in about 80 people. Earlier, 19 people had come to the village suffering from dengue," said Dr Gurnam Singh, district malaria officer.

The malaria officer added that six people of this village are admitted at civil hospital, while some people are being treated in a private hospital.

Earlier, two persons succumbed to dengue in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad in Nagphani police station area, health department officials said on Tuesday. In the last six days, 333 tests were conducted on patients with fever and a total of 47 were found to be dengue positive through rapid kit while 27 people have been found dengue positive through Eliza test, the health department officials said.

