Uttarakhand travel guidelines: COVID-19 test mandatory for people coming from Delhi

After a rise in Covid-19 cases in Dehradun, the Uttarakhand Police announced that they would monitor details of the movement of people from other states to Uttarakhand. "Strict instructions are given to the policemen posted on the border check posts for proper checking and keeping the full details of people coming from other states to Uttarakhand," said Arun Mohan Joshi, Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Dehradun.

The entry will be allowed to the people coming from outside states, especially from Delhi, at the Ashkrodi, Kulhan, and Pass Gate border check posts of the state only after undergoing the Rapid Antigen Covid-19 test.

The state has also made the covid test mandatory for people coming to Uttarakhand from the national capital at the Jollygrant Airport in Dehradun.

As per a random sampling round of around 1000 people that was carried out in the past week, as many as 29 people tested positive at the Doon border. Reports state that of those infected with the virus, 25 were from Delhi-NCR.

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand state capital is preparing for a weekly lockdown of all market places from Sunday, November 29 with the exception of shops selling essential items.

At present, the state has recorded 4,812 active cases of coronavirus, while 67,514 people have recovered from the deadly virus, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) bulletin reported today.

