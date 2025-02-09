Prayagraj: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami participates in 'Samrasta' programme | Video

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami participates in Samrasta programme at Prayagraj.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the 'Gyaan Mahakumbh' event organised in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj today (February 9). The programme will involve in-depth discussions on education, equality, and harmony.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also met Acharya Mahamandaleshwar of Niranjani Akhara Swami Kailashanand Giri on Sunday evening.

The event was attended by Panchayati Niranjani Akhada Acharya Mahamandleshwar Swami Kailashanand Giri and Parmarth Niketan Chief Swami Chidanand Saraswati. Additionally, special events will be held to promote religious and cultural harmony. CM Pushkar Dhami will also discuss the state's plans and may make important announcements.

Mahakumbh

Mahakumbh 2025, which commenced on Paush Purnima (January 13, 2025), is the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, attracting devotees from across the globe.

The grand event will continue till Mahashivratri on February 26. The event has already attracted millions of devotees from across the country and around the world and is expected to set new records for attendance and participation.

Cultural performances at Mahakumbh featuring renowned artistes

Cultural programmes at the Mahakumbh started on February 7, showcasing the vibrancy of India's artistic heritage at one of the biggest religious congregations in the world.

February 9 will feature renowned singer Suresh Wadkar's Sugam Sangeet performance, Hindustani classical music by Padma Shri Madhup Mudgal from Delhi, and Odissi dance by Sonal Mansingh and Dr Devkinandan Sharma will continue to present the Rasleela performance on this day as well.

The final day of performances on February 10 will include a Sugam Sangeet recital by Hariharan, an Odissi dance performance by Shubhda Varadkar from Mumbai, and a Carnatic music presentation by Sudha from Tamil Nadu.

However, all cultural programmes will be suspended from February 11 to 13 due to the sacred Magh Purnima Snan on February 12.