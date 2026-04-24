Uttarakhand CM Dhami launches scathing attack on Congress over women's reservation issue

Dehradun:

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday launched a scathing attack on Congress during women’s rally in Dehradun and said at a time when the entire nation is focused on the ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’, the attitude displayed by Congress and its leaders ran contrary to the dignity of women. While addressing the ‘Mahila Jan Akrosh Rally’, he said the Opposition's conduct was such that it appeared as though they viewed even an assault on women's rights as a victory for themselves.

CM Dhami says Rahul Gandhi possesses ‘Duryodhana-like’ mindset

In this context, drawing an analogy from the Mahabharata, he likened Congress to the army of the Kauravas. Referring to Rahul Gandhi, he characterised him as possessing a ‘Duryodhana-like’ mindset, while bestowing the epithet of ‘Dushasana’ upon Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav.

CM Dhami did not stop there; he also delivered a stinging critique of Congress’s dynastic politics and asserted that within Congress, the concept of women's empowerment remains confined to a single family, suggesting that had Indira Gandhi not belonged to the Nehru family, she would likely never have received the opportunities she did.

Dhami says Congress focuses on promoting women from own family lineage

He also alleged that, rather than empowering women from ordinary backgrounds, Congress has consistently pursued a brand of politics focused solely on promoting women from its own family lineage.

While touching upon the politics of Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Dhami also took aim at Priyanka Gandhi, stating that crores of rupees were spent on campaigns such as "Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon" (I am a girl, I can fight); yet, when the moment arrived to champion women's rights in Parliament, the Congress party stepped back, thereby exposing its true mindset.

Dhami accuses Uttarakhand Congress of hypocrisy

Furthermore, Chief Minister Dhami accused the Uttarakhand Congress of hypocrisy and pointed out that, on one hand, the party opposed women's reservation in Parliament, while on the other, it is now staging protests within the state merely for the sake of politics. Terming this an attempt to mislead the public, he asserted that the women of Uttarakhand—the state's ‘Matri Shakti’ (maternal power)—have clearly seen through this double standard.

During his address, Chief Minister Dhami also highlighted that, under the leadership of PM Modi, women's empowerment in the country has received a new direction. Initiatives such as the Ujjwala Scheme, Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao (Save the Daughter, Educate the Daughter), and the Jan Dhan Yojana have empowered women.

He said today, women across the nation have stepped out of their kitchens to establish a strong presence extending all the way to Raisina Hills—a transformation that truly reflects the image of a changing India.

After addressing the rally, a foot march was organised under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami after witnessing the enthusiastic participation of thousands of women. During this march, palpable outrage was evident against the Congress party for its opposition to the ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’ (Women's Reservation Act).

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