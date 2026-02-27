Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami flags off Purnagiri Fair, attends Holi Milan event in Lohaghat

Dehradun:

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday inaugurated the Maa Purnagiri Dham Fair in Lohaghat. The ongoing development work in the temple area was presented to the public in detail. Parking, drinking water, and crowd management facilities are being modernised. The convenience of devotees is a top priority. Work on the proposed Sharda Corridor is progressing rapidly. This is a significant project that will give a new identity to spiritual tourism. Work has begun in the first phase at a cost of Rs 179 crore.

Construction of Goljju Corridor progressing rapidly

Construction of the Goljju Corridor under the Master Plan is also progressing rapidly. This approximately Rs 430 crore project will accelerate the overall development of the region. Construction of the ISBT in Tanakpur, costing Rs 238 crore, is underway. Its completion will provide modern transportation facilities to local residents and ease travel for tourists.

Empowering the youth is our resolve: CM Dhami

During the visit, the Women's Sports College was inspected. The CM gave clear instructions to ensure speed and quality of construction work. He said that it is the government's responsibility to provide excellent sports facilities to girls. Empowering the youth is our resolve, he said.

The Chief Minister also participated in the Kali Kumaon Holi Rang Mahotsav. He interacted cordially with the public at the Holi Milan celebrations. The large crowds at each event filled the atmosphere with enthusiasm, a clear sign of public support and trust.

During his address, Dhami attacked the Congress party and stated that the government is continuously working to preserve and develop Sanatan culture and places of faith. At the same time, some people are engaged in appeasement and vote-bank politics. Balanced development of the state is impossible with such thinking. Dhami clearly stated that protecting the original form and identity of Devbhoomi is his top priority. He will not shy away from taking tough decisions if necessary.