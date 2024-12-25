Uttarakhand accident: Several injured as roadways bus falls into 100 meters deep ditch in Nainital

Follow us on Image Source : ANI A rescue operation was launched following the incident.

Several people sustained injuries when a roadways bus fell into a ditch about 100 meters deep in Uttarakhand's Nainital on Wednesday. The accident occurred in the Bhimtal region. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Nainital, Prahlad Meena, confirmed that a relief team has been dispatched to the accident site.

Rescue efforts are currently underway, with a team from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) working in coordination with local police, firefighters, and local residents to assist those affected. "Today, on 25 December 2024, information was received from the District Control Room, Nainital that a roadways bus has crashed near Bhimtal, on which the rescue teams of SDRF have left for the spot from Post Nainital and Khairna," SSP Nainital Prahlad Meena said.

CM Dhami's reaction

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief over the incident. "The news of bus accident near Bhimtal is very sad. The local administration has been directed for immediate relief and rescue operations. I pray to Baba Kedar for the safety of all the passengers," the CM wrote on X.