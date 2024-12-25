Five, including children, die after their car collides with bus in Rajasthan's Karauli, 15 injured

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Car collided with bus in Rajasthan's Karauli

In a tragic accident, five people lost their lives while 15 others were injured after a bus collided with a car in Rajasthan's Karauli on Tuesday night. The injured were rushed to the hospital where they were being treated while five people died on the spot.

According to the available information, the collision was so severe that the car and bus were destroyed. Given the seriousness of the incident, District Magistrate Neelabh Saxena, SP Brijesh Jyoti Upadhyay and ASP Gumna Ram swiftly reached the spot and initiated rescue efforts.

DM,SP, ASP initiated rescue

The DM, SP and ASP got the people trapped in the car and the bus out and took them to the district hospital. The condition of some of the injured is said to be critical. The deceased include husband, wife, son-daughter and a female relative. The police identified all of them through their Aadhar card, which was found inside the car.

As per the police, the deceased belonged to Indore and were living in Vadodara. They had gone to visit Kaila Devi in ​​their car. They were returning when the car met with the accident. The deceased have been identified as:

Nayan Kumar Deshmukh

Anita (wife)

Manasvi (daughter)

Khushdev (son)

Preeti Bhatt (relative)

Ramesh Meena, Chief Medical Officer of the District Hospital, said, "Five people have died in a collision between a car and a bus on the Karauli Gangapur road. All of them belong to the same family. According to information received by the police, they were returning after visiting Kailadevi. 15 people travelling in the bus have been injured."