Thursday, January 25, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Uttarakhand horror: 7-year-old child dies after parents dip ailing son in Ganga River

Uttarakhand horror: 7-year-old child dies after parents dip ailing son in Ganga River

Uttarakhand news: The minor boy was suffering from blood cancer and resided with his parents in Delhi. He died of drowning and further inquiry into the case is still underway.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Haridwar Updated on: January 25, 2024 9:31 IST
Uttarakhand news, 7 year old child dies in haridwar, har ki pauri, parents dip ailing son in Ganga R
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Ganga River in Uttarakhand's Haridwar

Uttarakhand news: The superstition of a seven-year-old child's parents that a dip in the Ganga River could cure their son of cancer cost a child his life in Haridwar on Wednesday (January 24), police said. The boy's parents kept chanting mantras on the banks of Har ki Pauri while his aunt allegedly dipped him repeatedly in the Ganga ignoring his loud cries, until he suffocated and died, they added.

Bystanders tried to stop the woman but she refused to listen to them, the police said. Eyewitnesses reported the incident to the police, SHO of the Har ki Pauri police station Bhavna Kainthola said. The child's parents and aunt have been held for interrogation, the SHO said.

The boy was suffering from blood cancer and resided with his parents in Delhi, she said. He died of drowning, the SHO said, adding that further inquiry into the case is underway.

(With PTI inputs) 

ALSO READ:​ Karnataka: Minor girl dies by suicide after jumping off from 29th floor flat in Bengaluru

ALSO READ: Delhi: 12-year-old schoolboy dies days after assault by seniors, police probe underway

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related India News

Latest News