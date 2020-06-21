Image Source : FILE Wedding procession stopped as groom, father test positive

A wedding procession was stopped and the wedding called off after the groom and his father tested positive for Coronavirus in Amethi district of Uttar Pradesh. The wedding procession had left the Kamrauli village in Amethi on Friday for Haidergarh in Barabanki where the wedding was to take place.

The groom's family had come from Delhi to Amethi on June 15 and their samples were sent for tests.

On June 19, when the groom and his family were on their way for the wedding, the test reports came in and the groom and his father tested positive for Covid-19.

The police were informed and the 'baraat' was intercepted near Inhauna intersection.

The groom and his father were taken to the hospital by a health team and ten members of the family have now been quarantined.

The wedding has been called off till the groom and his father recover completely.

