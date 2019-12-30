Image Source : PTI 15 new police outposts to be built in UP's Bahraich to enhance security

In a bid to strengthen the security in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district, which borders Nepal, 15 new police outposts will be built, an official said on Sunday. Superintendent of Police Gaurav Grover said, "The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) looks after the security of the India-Nepal border. From Katarniaghat sanctuary to neighbouring Sharavasti district, there are five police station areas in Bahraich, which touch the India-Nepal border. To strengthen border security in the district, stop infiltration and illegal activities, a decision was taken to build 15 new police outposts."

"The government's approval has been obtained for the construction of 7 police outposts, and proposal for the remaining 8 is being sent to the government," he said.

These police stations will be furnished with all modern policing equipment, drone cameras and will also have trained policemen, the SP said. \

