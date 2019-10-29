Electricity dues of UP ministers touch Rs 13,000 cr; prepaid power meters to be installed

Image Source : PTI Prepaid power meters to be installed at official residences of UP ministers

Uttar Pradesh will now have pre-paid power meters installed at the official residences of all ministers, legislators and officials. This comes after the electricity dues of ministers, MLAs and officers in Uttar Pradesh touched Rs 13,000 crore. UP Power Minister Shrikant Sharma said dues on government departments and houses had added up to a whopping Rs 13,000 crore.

"To realise these dues, we will soon give an option for making payments in installments. We have placed an order for one lakh pre-paid power meters and as they arrive, we will start installing them in government offices and residences. I will first install this pre-paid meter in my own residence," Sharma said.

Ministers, legislators and officials are known to be major defaulters when it comes to paying electricity dues. Government offices also rank high on the list of defaulters.

The minister said that dedicated police stations to check power thefts are being set up in all 75 districts of the state and 68 such police stations have already been set up.

"The state government has created 2,050 posts for these police stations and their salaries and other costs will be paid by the UP Power Corporation," Sharma said.

