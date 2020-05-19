Uttar Pradesh: 3 migrants killed, over 12 injured as truck overturns on Jhansi-Mirzapur highway

Image Source : ANI Uttar Pradesh: 3 migrants killed, over 12 injured as truck overturned on Jhansi-Mirzapur highway

Three migrant women workers were killed and at least 12 were injured as their truck overturned on the Jhansi-Mirzapur highway in Uttar Pradesh last night. Injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital.

The group of 17 had started walking from Delhi to return to their villages in eastern UP and the truck driver had agreed to give them a ride, according to officials.

Mahoba: 3 migrant labourers dead and over 12 injured after a DCM vehicle carrying them overturned on Jhansi-Mirzapur highway, last night. About 17 persons were travelling in the vehicle. Injured were admitted to hospital. pic.twitter.com/NqZhMOq9gk — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 19, 2020

At least 50 migrants have died in the last 10 days while trying to return to their homes.

On Saturday, 26 migrant workers had died and 36 injured after a trailer truck carrying sacks of lime along with 43 people rammed into the back of a stationary truck with many other migrant workers sitting in it near a roadside eatery on the national highway in Auraiya.

The Chief Minister had ordered the district officials to stop migrants and their families from entering the state on foot, cycles or trucks, arrange food and shelter for them and provide buses for their journey.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage