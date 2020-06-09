Image Source : FILE 8-year-old girl killed in leopard attack in UP

The incident took place near the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary on Monday night when the girl was outside her house and the leopard attacked her, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) G P Singh said.

The leopard, who had caught the girl, was trying to take her to the forest area, following which villagers came out and started shouting. The leopard then left the girl and ran inside the forest, he said.

The girl died on the spot and her body was sent for postmortem.

Singh said villagers are being made aware of not to venture out in the evening.

On Jun 4, a leopard had killed a three-year-old child in Dallapurwa village and on the same day it injured seven people, including a forest personnel and two policemen in Patha Gaudi.

The forest department had later caught that leopard.

