UP: Lucknow's prestigious La Martiniere School shuts down after two students found Covid positive

The famous La Martiniere Girls College in Lucknow on Sunday announced that the school will be shut down for the next two days as two students test Covid-19 positive.

Earlier, thirty-three children had tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district. The number of active cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, has reached 411, they said. According to the official figures, 107 more people have tested positive since Monday 6 AM while 32 patients got cured during this period.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh recorded 226 fresh Covid cases on Saturday. One death was also reported from Prayagraj. Earlier on March 3 this year, 259 new Covid cases had surfaced in the state. After that, the figure of fresh single-day cases remained below 200 barring April 21 when 205 Covid cases were detected in UP.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government released an official order mandating masks. However, the mandate will not be applicable to those who are travelling in private vehicles together. A fine of Rs 500 will be imposed on those seen flouting the norm in public places.

