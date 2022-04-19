Covid-19: 33 kids among 107 test positive in Noida

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (REPRESENTATIONAL) Students pose for photos after receiving a dose of Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre.

Thirty-three children were among 107 people who tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district on Tuesday, officials said.

The number of active cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, has reached 411, they said. According to the official figures, 107 more people have tested positive since Monday 6 AM while 32 patients got cured during this period.

"Of the 107 new cases, 33 are children who have tested positive for COVID-19," Chief Medical Officer Dr Sunil Kumar Sharma said.

Amid a rise in COVID-19 cases, District Magistrate Suhas L Yathiraj had on Sunday urged public to not panic but take precaution against the virus. He had also appealed to the people to contact helpline number 1800492211 for any COVID-19-related assistance.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020, a total of 99,154 people in Gautam Buddh Nagar have tested positive for COVID-19, while 490 of them have died due to the infection, according to official data.

