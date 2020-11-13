Image Source : PTI UP: Journalist's body found on railway track in Unnao, FIR against police officer

A22-year-old journalist working for a local Hindi daily was found dead on a railway track here, police said on Friday. Police have lodged an FIR against Sub-Inspector Sunita Chaurasia, constable Amar Singh and one other person after his family said they suspected her to be behind the incident and claimed that they were friends, Circle Officer (City) Gaurav Tripathi said.

The family members of the journalist, Suraj Pande, have also alleged that he was killed and his body thrown on the railway track in Sadar Kotwali area Thursday evening.

The victim's mother Lakshmi Pande in her complaint to police has said that Suraj and Sunita were friends and because of this, the constable on November 11 threatened him on a phone call

Lakshmi said Suraj received a phone call on Thursday morning before he left the home. There was no information about him after that and his body was found on the railway track later that day.

