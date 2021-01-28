Image Source : PTI HSRP: UP govt makes High Security Registration Plate mandatory for all vehicles, issues fresh deadline

The government has mandated all vehicles sold in the country to have a high-security registration plate (HSRP). After Delhi, now the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has also made High-Security Registration Plate (HSRP) mandatory for all categories of vehicles in the state.

All the vehicle owners will have to get High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP) affixed on their vehicles by July, 2022. Vehicle owners have 1.5 years to apply for an HSRP number plate on the portal bookmyhsrp.com. The vehicles without HSRP and stickers in Delhi are being fined Rs 5,500.

The HSRP's are approved by the state authorities and affixed by dealers and private vendors as well.

Earlier, the UP govt had stayed the installation of High-Security Registration Plate (HSRP) for vehicles in the state. Those who have already applied for the booking, do not need to apply again. They will get the plate fixed to their vehicle on the allotted date.

What is HSRP?

High-Security Registration Plate is the new standard in license plates. HSRP plates are made of aluminum, with unique details other than the registration number itself, and are affixed using at least two non-reusable snap-on locks.

The plate comprises a chromium-based 20 mm X 20 mm hologram of Ashoka Chakra. The hologram is in blue on the top left corner. The plate also carries a 10-digit PIN. The PIN is printed at the bottom left corner. It has been made mandatory by the government for all new and existing vehicles. In case of a theft, the plate can help track vehicles.

Benefits of HSRP

The high-security registration plate comes with numerous benefits. It is easy to tamper with the conventional and old number plates. But HSRP comes with non-removable snap-on locks. These plates are difficult to replace. In case of a theft, the HSRP can help in tracking the vehicle.

How to apply for HSRP?

Visit the official site: https://bookmyhsrp.com/Index.aspx

You will be asked to fill in details such as Vehicle Number, Chassis Number, Engine Number, Owner Name, Address, Mobile Number, Vehicle Class, Vehicle Type, Fuel type. Carefully choose the Vehicle Class from the two options: Transport or Non-transport. If it is your personal vehicle then select the option “Non-transport”.

After clicking submit a username and password will be sent to the registered mobile number.

After clicking submit, you will be required to login with the username and password to make the payment. A receipt will be generated.

Keep a printout of the receipt and check the current status of your HSRP on http://hsrphr.com/status.htm

When your HSRP is ready, you will receive a message on your registered mobile number.

