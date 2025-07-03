OPINION | UP dhaba controversy: Why Tajammul was asked to pose as Gopal? The controversy erupted after a video went viral showing an employee at Vaishnav Dhaba on National Highway-58, who identified himself as Gopal, alleging that his pants were forcibly removed to verify whether he was Hindu or Muslim.

New Delhi:

Ahead of the month-long Kanwad Yatra, Hindu-Muslim politics has begun in Uttar Pradesh with Samajwadi Party MP ST Hasan alleging that some Hindu activists are forcibly checking IDs of staff working in dhabas and restaurants on Kanwad route. He compared them with those Pakistani terrorists who killed Hindu tourists in Pahalgam after ascertaining their religious identity. Hasan has alleged that a local baba Yashvir Maharaj, and his supporters were forcing dhaba employees to remove their pants to check their religious identity. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi alleged that such pro-Hindutva babas are being deliberately encouraged by those in power.



BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi clarified that rules for the display of names of owners and staff working in dhabas on Kanwad route are already in place. “If Muslim outfits can insist on Halal certificates on food products, where the government has no role, then why should the opposition object to the sanctity of Hindu religious yatras. Why this double standard?”



The controversy began when a video became viral in which a Vaishnav dhaba on National Highway-58, an employee claiming to be Gopal alleged that his pants were removed to check whether he was a Hindu or a Muslim. India TV reporter who went to Muzaffarnagar tracked the employee and revealed that the man’s real name is Tajammul, not Gopal, based on his Aadhaar card. Tajammul claimed that the dhaba owner asked him to wear a ‘kada’ on his wrist to pose as a Hindu.



The annual Kanwar Yatra will begin after a week, and the state administration is making arrangements to ensure that it passes off peacefully, when lakhs of Kanwar Yatris walk on foot and carry Ganga water from Haridwar to their respective places.



Nobody has the right to take law in one’s own hands, but the manner in which the controversy was created raises serious questions. Now that the truth has come out about the dhaba employee Tajammul, who concealed his identity and posed himself as Gopal, leaders like ST Hasan and Asaduddin Owaisi must answer: Who forced Tajammul to become Gopal and create a fake drama in collusion with a YouTuber? The offending YouTuber must also be nabbed.



I think it is a practical requirement if dhaba and hotel owners on Kanwad route are asked to display their names. This does not pertain to Food Department rules also. Those pilgrims who carry holy Ganga water during Kanwar Yatra need pure vegetarian food and their religious feelings must be respected. Those serving food to them must be Hindus. If pious Muslims can demand Halal certified food on grounds of faith, then Kanwar Yatris have the right to demand that they be served by Hindus.

Problem arises when the Muslim owner names his dhaba as Vaishno Dhaba or Pandit Ji Ka Dhaba. In this case, the employee claiming to be Gopal was found to be Tajammul, son of Maqsood, resident of a nearby village. The problem occurs when people hide their religious identity.

It is similar to the Kathavachak incident in Itawah, who posed as a Brahmin to give religious sermons to devout Hindus. Had he not hidden his caste identity, nobody would have objected. Whether it is religious or caste identity, there must be transparency and leaders should refrain from deriving political gains out of such issues. Only then will such controversies cease to happen.



Kolkata gangrape accused was getting protection from Trinamool



In the Kolkata law student gangrape case, more skeletons have tumbled out of the cupboard. The main rapist Monojit Mishra had a criminal background. There were four cases lodged against him. He had close connections with Trinamool Congress leaders. The most surprising part is, he was given a job in the Law College, in utter disregard of rules. Since Mishra has now been arrested on charge of gangrape, more people are coming out to expose his background.

Maqsooda Khatoon, principal of Girls BT College, alleged that Monojit Mishra was a habitual eve teaser. He used to tease girl students outside the college campus. He was a law student at that time. The entire college was in awe of this goon. He used to abuse and threaten the college principal, but no action was taken because of his proximity to Trinamool Congress. The principal alleged that Monojit Mishra helped the second rape accused Zaib Ahmed in getting admission to the law course though his ranking was much lower than the cutoff line.

Kolkata Police has added six new criminal sections against the three accused, Monojit Mishra, Zaib Ahmed and Pramit Mukherjee. The case will now be investigated by Kolkata Police detective department. Meanwhile, BJP Yuva Morcha held a protest march demanding justice for the rape victim.



As the investigation progresses, more details are coming out. It is now clear that the main rapist was a hooligan holding sway in the Law College, because of his Trinamool connections. He had been blackmailing girl students in the past. He is a hardened criminal but no action was ever taken either against him or his associates. Nobody tried to stop his ‘dadagiri’. This was the reason why the prime accused gained courage and committed the sordid act inside the college campus.

Mamata Banerjee and her party must be ruing the day when her party leaders encouraged such hooligans. Political parties first use hooligans for political ends, provide them protection in minor crimes, and the day they commit a big crime, they try to disown them.



How is Asim Munir openly encouraging terrorists in Pakistan?



On the day Quad foreign ministers issued a joint communique condemning the Pahalgam massacre and demanding action against terrorists who committed the heinous act, Pakistan government openly encouraged terror outfit leaders in public. This was on full display in Bahawalpur.

Leaders of Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Muhammad assembled at a joint rally in Bahawalpur attended by Lashkar deputy chief Saifullah Qasuri and Hafiz Mohammed Saeed’s son Talha Saeed. At the rally, terrorists demanded that Pakistan army chief Asim Munir must order his armed forces to fire missiles at the new Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya to avenge Indian army’s attacks on LeT and Jaish headquarters. The terrorists said, Ayodhya Ram temple must be demolished like the Somnath temple in Gujarat which was ransacked and demolished in the 11th century by Mahmud of Ghaznavi.

This joint rally of LeT and Jaish clearly justifies India’s allegation that Pakistan has not learnt any lesson from Operation Sindoor. The venomous speeches by Qasuri and Talha Saeed establishes the fact that Pakistan army chief Asim Munir is their boss. The demand to attack Ayodhya Ram temple is a clear evidence of the dangerous objectives of these terrorists. Talha Saeed’s appeal to all Muslims of the world to unite is clear proof of how these terrorists want to unleash violence in the name of Allah.

But Asim Munir and his pet terrorists must remember: This is not the India of the past. The names and locations of each terrorist have been already written on Indian missiles. If any misadventure takes place, they will have no place in the world to hide.

Aaj Ki Baat: Monday to Friday, 9:00 pm

India's Number One and most followed Super Prime Time News Show 'Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India's super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat: Monday to Friday, 9:00 pm.