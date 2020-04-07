308 COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh; 168 are Tablighi Jamaat returnees: CM Adityanath

Image Source : Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that the state has reported 308 active cases of COVID-19 including 168 Tablighi Jamaat returnees. He also said that the samples are being tested in 10 labs set up in the state. The chief minister asserted that the UP COVID-Care Fund will be used for strengthening the state's healthcare system which includes the establishment of more testing facilities and COVID-19 hospitals.

Adityanath told media, "Till now, there're a total of 308 COVID-19 positive cases incl 168 Tablighi Jamaat returnees. We've 10 testing labs in the state today. UP COVID-Care Fund will be used for strengthening of the healthcare system including establishing more testing facilities and COVID-19 hospitals."

Noida and Meerut have emerged as the COVID-19 hotspot in the state with rapidly increasing in the coronavirus cases.

Earlier, Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said most of the fresh cases in the state were linked to the Tablighi Jamaat that held in Delhi's Nizamuddin from March 1-15. Most cases related to the Jamaat were detected from Agra, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Shamli, Maharajganj, Kanpur and Ghazipur.

The Union government a day before had said 30 per cent of the cases in the country were linked to the Jamaat center in New Delhi's Nizamuddin, where the organisation had held a congregation last month.

