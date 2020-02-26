UP: Teen killed in celebratory firing during wedding function

Image Source : FILE Teen killed in celebratory firing during wedding function in UP

A teenager was killed in celebratory firing during a marriage ceremony in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district, police said on Wednesday. Banti (13) had come to his maternal aunt's place in Salempur village of Alapur area in the district to attend a marriage function where he got shot by a bullet on his head in celebratory firing on Tuesday night, they said.

He was rushed to hospital where he was declared brought dead, police further said.

Police has registered an FIR in this connection and a search is on to trace the persons involved in the firing.

