UP: 6 dead in head-on collision between two buses on Lucknow-Hardoi road

Image Source : PTI 6 dead in head-on collision between two buses on Lucknow-Hardoi road

At least 6 people were killed after a head-on collision between two Uttar Pradesh Roadways buses on Wednesday. The incident was reported on the Lucknow-Hardoi road. According to the police, more than a dozen people were injured due to the impact of the accident. Sources said that the buses were moving at a high speed which led to the accident.

The two buses coming from opposite directions rammed into each other earlier in the day. While one bus was coming to Lucknow from Hardoi, the other was headed to Hardoi from the state capital.

The police reached the spot and the injured have been admitted to a local medical facility. UP State Roadways officials have also reached the site of the accident.

The deceased are yet to be identified.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and ordered proper treatment of the injured.

The Roadways has ordered an inquiry into the incident by a three-member committee, which will submit its report within 24 hours.

