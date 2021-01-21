Image Source : ANI UP: Body of priest found in Lucknow temple premises

The body of an octogenarian priest of a temple in BKT police station area of Lucknow was found with injuries on his head on Wednesday, police said.

Hirdesh Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Lucknow Rural said that the blood-soaked body of the man aged around 80 years was found lying in his hut inside the temple premises in the village located on the outskirts of Lucknow.

"The body of priest Fakire Das was found inside a math in Shivpuri village on Wednesday. He was around 80-82 years old. There are no signs of theft and his belongings as well as cash kept in the donation box of the temple have not been stolen," the SP said.

"He suffered injuries on the back of his head. Sant Fakir Das hails from Sultanpur," Kumar told reporters. He further said further investigation is underway.

