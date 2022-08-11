UP: Three drown, several missing after boat capsizes in Yamuna in Banda

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Rescue operation is on to save others.

UP boat capsize: At least three people drowned while several others were feared missing after a boat capsized in the river Yamuna on Thursday. According to sources, the boat had capsized in Banda district’s Marka area, said police. Rescue workers, however, managed to save 11 missing passengers and bring them back to shore.

The incident took place when the boat was going from Marka to Jarauli Ghat in Fatehpur district, they said. Superintendent of Police Abhinandan said the boat was carrying 30-35 people.

The help of divers is being taken to trace the missing, he said. Additional SP Lakshmi Niwas Mishra said seven to eight people swam to safety and many are feared drowned.

Four bodies have been recovered so far but the toll might go up, a senior official said. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over loss of lives in the accident and expressed condolences to bereaved families.

CM has directed district administration officials, NDRF and SDRF teams to immediately reach the spot and carry out rescue, relief work, said the chief minister's office.

Latest India News