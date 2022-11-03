Uttar Pradesh: Air emergency in Noida as AQI touches 422

Follow us on Image Source : ANI The Air quality has worsened due to the burning of parley in Punjab

Air pollution in UP: The air quality in Uttar Pradesh, especially in Noida plunged into a severe category after it touched 422 in Sector 62 area.

Delhiites too suffered the same condition as they woke up on Thursday to a thick envelope of smog as air quality in the national capital and in adjoining regions, dipped into severe category again. The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital at 8 am was at 364 (in the 'Very Poor' category) and at 7 am the recorded AQI stood at 408 ('Severe'). Unfavorable meteorological conditions with slower wind speed and sudden spike in farm fire incidents are attributed to the dip in air quality.

During the early hours of the morning, the AQI was 469 in Noida.

Gurugram, which is part of the national capital region, slipped to an AQI of 318 and continued to remain in the 'very poor category, as per data released by SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research) India.

